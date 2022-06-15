Catholic World News

Ukrainian Catholic leader deplores Russian torture of civilians

June 15, 2022

» Continue to this story on Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church

CWN Editor's Note: Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, said on June 14 that 33 civilian volunteers in Mariupol “have been captured by the Russians, subjected to ruthless torture, and most likely face a long term of imprisonment.”



“The Russian occupier does not know how to distinguish a volunteer from a terrorist,” the Major Archbishop added. “Today we want to say loudly to the whole world: No to violence against civilians!”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!