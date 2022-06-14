Catholic World News

Pope attacks efforts at ‘restoration’ in Church

June 14, 2022

Pope Francis has launched a new assault on “old-fashioned outlooks” and “restorationist groups” in his latest published interview.

In a conversation with the Jesuit journal Civilta Cattolica, released on June 14, the Pontiff also defended his muted public comments on the war in Ukraine, saying that he is “against turning a complex situation into a distinction between ‘good guys’ and ‘bad guys.’“ Citing an unnamed head of state who worried months ago that NATO was “barking at the gates of Russia,” he said that the causes of the war are “very complex.”

In his criticism of “restorationism,” the Pope said that many groups—particularly in the United States—are trying to “gag the Council,” and “never accepted the Council.” He claimed that “the Council that some pastors remember best is the Council of Trent”—following up by insisting: “And what I am saying is not an absurdity.”

Questioned about the German bishops’ Synodal Path, with its recommendations of dramatic changes in Church teachings—and its sharp departure from the teachings of Vatican II—the Pope took a more conciliatory approach. He suggested that some German dioceses are “greatly influenced by external pressures.” Therefore, he said, “I am waiting to discern until there is no pressure.” He did not identify the sources of the pressure, although he indicated that they were largely economic.

Pope Francis did say, however, that he had cautioned Bishop Georg Bätzing, the president of the German episcopal conference, saying: “There is a very good evangelical church in Germany. We don’t need two.”

