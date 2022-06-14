Catholic World News

American Jesuit to be rector of Gregorian University

June 14, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has named Father Mark Lewis, an American Jesuit, to be rector of the Pontifical Gregorian University.



The Gregorian University, originally known as the Roman College, was founded by St. Ignatius in 1551 and continues under Jesuit leadership. Father Lewis has been serving as vice-rector since 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!