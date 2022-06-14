Catholic World News

Religious lament decay of democracy and the social fabric in Latin America and the Caribbean

June 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Confederation of Religious of Latin America and the Caribbean has expressed “deep concern” about “the deterioration of democracy [and] the social fabric, as well as “the growing political instability in many of our countries, where fundamental freedoms are sometimes at risk.”



“It is unacceptable that the threats to democracy, climate change and lack of equal access to economic, social and political opportunities continue to disproportionately affect the lives of the most vulnerable and systematically excluded people in each of our countries,” the Confederation added.

