Pope plans July Mass for Congolese in St. Peter’s Basilica

June 14, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said on June 13 that he would celebrate a special Mass for the Congolese in St. Peter’s Basilica on July 3.



The announcement came a day after he apologized for the cancellation of his July 2-7 apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.

