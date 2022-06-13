Catholic World News

USCCB president marks 20th anniversary of ‘Dallas charter’

June 13, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop José Gomez of Los Angeles, president of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, has issued a statement marking the 20th anniversary of the Dallas charter, which established that “when even a single act of sexual abuse by a priest or deacon is admitted or is established after an appropriate process in accord with canon law, the offending priest or deacon will be removed permanently from ecclesiastical ministry, not excluding dismissal from the clerical state, if the case so warrants.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!