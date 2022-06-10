Catholic World News

Colorado bishops ask pro-abortion lawmakers to refrain from Communion

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: A vote for Colorado’s Reproductive Health Equity Act (RHEA) “was participating in a gravely sinful action because it facilitates the killing of innocent unborn babies, and those Catholic politicians who have done so have very likely placed themselves outside of the communion of the Church,” the state’s bishops wrote in a letter.



“Until public repentance takes place and sacramental absolution is received in Confession, we ask that those Catholic legislators who live or worship in Colorado and who have voted for RHEA, to voluntarily refrain from receiving Holy Communion,” the bishops added. “The burden from their decision does not rest upon the shoulders of priests, deacons or lay Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist. It rests upon the consciences and souls of those politicians who have chosen to support this evil and unjust law.”

