Czech prime minister meets with Pontiff

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Prime Minister Petr Fiala of Czechia (the Czech Republic) on June 9. The Pontiff praised the nation for aiding Ukrainians in need.



Fiala then met with the Holy See’s Secretary of State and Secretary for Relations with States. The parties, according to the Holy See Press Office, discussed Church-state relations and the war in Ukraine.



Czechia, a Central European nation of 10.7 million (map), is 35% Christian (31% Catholic).

