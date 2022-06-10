Catholic World News

Look to Saints Charles de Foucauld and Peter Faber as models, Pope tells future Vatican diplomats

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis visited the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy on June 8 and addressed questions from future Vatican diplomats, L’Osservatore Romano reported.



“As models of holiness for the diplomatic life, he indicated St. Charles de Foucauld and St. Peter Faber,” according to the report, which offered an overview of the Pope’s visit, but did not publish a transcript of his remarks.

