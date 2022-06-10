Pope urges Sicily’s priests to be moral guides — but to drop lace vestments
June 10, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: “The priestly figure in the midst of the people is important, because in Sicily, people still look to priests as spiritual and moral guides, people who can also help improve the civil and social life of the island, support the family and be a reference for growing young people,” Pope Francis said in a June 9 address to Sicilian bishops and priests, in which he also called on those present to “embrace bitterness with tenderness.”
The Pope continued, “Dear friends, there is still the lace, the coins; but where are we? Sixty years after the Council! Some updating even in liturgical art, in liturgical ‘fashion’! Yes, sometimes bringing some of grandma’s lace is fine, but only sometimes. It is to pay homage to the grandmother, no? You understand, don’t you?”
“It is nice to pay homage to the grandmother, but it is better to celebrate the mother, the holy mother Church, and how the mother Church wants to be celebrated,” he added. “And do not let insularity impede the true liturgical reform that the Council sent forth.”
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:37 AM ET USA
From the cited: "in the liturgy we even act 'in persona Christi.' This full unity, this identification, we cannot limit it to the celebration, but rather we must live it fully in every moment of life". I agree with this, and it is striking to see priests in full communion with the Pope wearing clerical garb at Mass, at the store, pushing my car out of the snow at 3:00 a.m., name it. I do not know an FSSP priest who owns civilian clothing, let alone would ever be seen wearing it after ordination.
Posted by: IM4HIM -
Today 9:41 AM ET USA
More words from the "Who am I to judge?" Pope. He never tires of speaking condescendingly to traditional Catholics whether they are clergy or lay people. One could argue that his attire should be "updated". If only he would speak out more against the true evils of today and not play the role of a politician.