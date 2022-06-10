Catholic World News

Jerusalem’s Greek Orthodox Patriarchate denounces trespassing, vandalism by Israeli radicals

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Israeli radicals broke into a garden on Mount Zion owned by the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and broke into a chapel there, according to the Patriarchate.



“The trespassers claimed that the property belonged to King David, breaking locks and entering the property,” the Patriarchate said in a statement. “When peacefully confronted by the church groundskeeper, they acted aggressively, threatening the groundskeeper by saying that they would ‘burn your eyes’ and that they would find and kill him.”



“The Greek Orthodox chapel on the site is used for Pentecost and is often vandalized,” the Patriarchate added. “Israeli radicals frequently pour paint into the chapel, urinate into the catacombs, and destroy landscaping ... Because of this, the church has hired a private security guard who is regularly threatened. Liturgies are loudly and violently protested by religious radical Israeli groups every year.”

