Ukrainian foreign minister: Vatican needs to ‘better understand’ why Russia invaded

June 10, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Making clear that “the Vatican is a friend,” Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that “I think the only point of difference where Ukraine wants to be better understood by the Holy See are the points of origin of this war and why Russia attacked Ukraine.”



“Anyone saying the European Union, NATO, the United States, or anyone else is to blame for this invasion, either misunderstands the origins of this war or deliberately misleads the international community,” Kuleba explained in an implicit rebuke to Pope Francis for his comments in a May newspaper interview.



“We do not have any real reasons against the Pope’s visit to Ukraine, nor do we hear any rational arguments from the Vatican as to why the visit should not take place,” Kubela added, as a visit would “bring comfort to all Ukrainians suffering from the aggression, and it would be a strong message of support that the Pope stands by his faithful in this war.”

