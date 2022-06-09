Catholic World News

Pope praises Church in Amazonia for missionary evangelization

June 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called on participants at an ecclesial gathering in Santarém, Brazil, to “be courageous and daring, opening yourselves with trust to the action of God who created everything, gave himself to us in Jesus Christ, and inspires us with the Spirit to proclaim the Gospel with a new commitment and contemplate the beauty of creation, even more exuberant in these Amazonian lands, where we experience the luminous presence of the Risen One.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

