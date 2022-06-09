Catholic World News

Vatican announces ‘Perosian Year’

June 09, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s newly amalgamated Dicastery for Culture and Education has announced a special year dedicated to Msgr. Lorenzo Perosi (1872-1956), director of the Sistine Chapel Choir under five popes, from 1898 until his death.



The Perosian Year will begin on December 21, the 150th anniversary of the composer’s birth.



Msgr. Vincenzo Di Gregorio, dean of the Pontifical Institute for Sacred Music, discussed Perosi and the Perosian Year at a June 7 Vatican press conference.

