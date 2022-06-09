Catholic World News

USCCB ‘encouraged’ by $555B in climate-related expenses in House budget

June 09, 2022

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: In a June 8 letter to members of Congress, Archbishop Paul Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, said that “this is a critical moment to pass climate legislation if the United States is to meet Paris Agreement emissions reduction goals, and I once again ask you to work toward policies that will help promote care for creation and those on the margins of society, respecting the rights and dignity of every human life.”



“The inclusion of $555 billion in climate investments proposed in the House-passed budget reconciliation bill was encouraging since those policies offer a comprehensive path to achieving net zero emissions,” he added.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!