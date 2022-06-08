Catholic World News

Vatican bank reports $19M profit in 2021

June 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican bank, formally known as the Institute for Works of Religion, has reported a decline in profits from the previous two years.



Since June 2013, the bank has been led by “interim prelate” Msgr. Battista Mario Salvatore Ricca.



In a July 2013 press conference, Pope Francis addressed a question about Msgr. Ricca. The Pontiff said that a preliminary investigation into allegations about his behavior found “nothing of what had been alleged.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!