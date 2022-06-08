Catholic World News
Priest abducted, Nigerian diocese says
June 08, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Father Christopher Itopa Onotu, who ministers in Kogi State (map), was abducted from his rectory.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
