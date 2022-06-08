Priest abducted, Nigerian diocese says

Catholic World News

June 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: Father Christopher Itopa Onotu, who ministers in Kogi State (map), was abducted from his rectory.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!