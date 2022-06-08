Catholic World News

As Ukraine’s Catholic Church responds to war, Polish clergy play key role

June 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Half of the clergy and religious in some Latin-rite Ukrainian dioceses are Polish, according to the report.



“Having been occupied and controlled by Moscow for so many years itself, Poland certainly understands the current dangers — and this is impelling our bishops and priests to show solidarity and closeness with Ukraine,” said Auxiliary Bishop Jan Sobilo of Kharkiv-Zaporizhia.

