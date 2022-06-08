Catholic World News

Broker blames ‘irrational’ Vatican choices for London losses

June 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: Raffaele Mincione, a London-based fund manager, has been charged by the Vatican with embezzlement, fraud, abuse of office, and money laundering. He testified at the Vatican financial trial on June 6.



The Pillar’s report on Mincione’s testimony, like the AP wire story, emphasized that Mincione blamed the Vatican for financial losses in a controversial London real estate deal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!