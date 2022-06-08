Catholic World News
‘We found love for Albania like nowhere else’: leading lawmakers meet with Pope
June 08, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Lindita Nikolla, Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, and Deputy Speaker Agron Gjekmarkaj in a June 6 audience.
The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 59% Muslim, 19% Orthodox, and 18% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.
