‘We found love for Albania like nowhere else’: leading lawmakers meet with Pope

June 08, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Lindita Nikolla, Speaker of the Albanian Parliament, and Deputy Speaker Agron Gjekmarkaj in a June 6 audience.



The Southeastern European nation of 3.1 million (map) is 59% Muslim, 19% Orthodox, and 18% Catholic. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2014.

