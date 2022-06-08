Catholic World News

Gibraltar leader meets with Pontiff

June 08, 2022

» Continue to this story on Your Gibraltar TV

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received Fabian Picardo, the Chief Minister of Gibraltar (map), in a June 6 audience.



“I enjoyed my time with Pope Francis enormously and felt honored and greatly humbled to have time to speak openly and freely with Pope Francis in private,” said Fabiano. “His very presence exudes peace and a feeling of deep tranquility combined with good humor and great advice.”



The British territory is 83% Christian (72% Catholic), 4% Muslim, 2% Jewish, and 2% Hindu.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!