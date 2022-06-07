Catholic World News

Pope at Pentecost Mass: Let us sit at the school of the Holy Spirit

June 07, 2022

Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: On June 5, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, the Dean of the College of Cardinals, presided at the Pentecost Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. Pope Francis preached the homily.



“The Spirit makes us see everything in a new way, with the eyes of Jesus,” the Pope preached. “I would put it this way: in the great journey of life, the Spirit teaches us where to begin, what paths to take, and how to walk.”



“Brothers and sisters, let us sit at the school of the Holy Spirit, so that he can teach us all things,” Pope Francis concluded. “Let us invoke him each day, so that he can remind us to make God’s gaze upon us our starting point, to make decisions by listening to his voice, and to journey together as Church, docile to him and open to the world.”

