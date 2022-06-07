Catholic World News

Congo bishops say ongoing violence will not deter Pope Francis visit

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to make a six-day apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in July. In DR Congo, the March 23 Movement has recently driven 100,000 people from their homes.

