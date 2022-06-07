Catholic World News

The Holy Spirit transforms lives and restores peace, Pope tells charismatic prayer vigil

June 07, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis and Patriarch Ignatius Aphrem II, the head of the Syriac Orthodox Church, took part in a Pentecost ecumenical vigil (video) organized by Charis, the Catholic Charismatic Renewal International Service.



“One evening like today, those fearful men and women, closed in the upper room of Jerusalem – because they knew they were being persecuted – experienced the powerful presence of the Holy Spirit, who transformed their lives forever,” the Pope said in his video message.

