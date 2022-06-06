Catholic World News

The Church is a ‘caravan of brothers’ on a journey, Pope tells Oriental Orthodox delegation

June 06, 2022

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Oriental Orthodox churches ceased to be in full communion with the Holy See following the Ecumenical Council of Chalcedon (451).



In a June 3 address to a delegation of young Oriental Orthodox priests and monks, the Pope emphasized that Christian unity is “gift, harmony, journey, and mission.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!