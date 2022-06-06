Catholic World News

Neocatechumenal Way leaders meet with Pope

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Kiko Argüello and Carmen Hernández founded the Neocatechumenal Way in 1964. The movement, whose statutes received definitive Vatican approval in 2008, operates over 100 Redemptoris Mater seminaries around the world.



The Pope and the movement’s leaders discussed the movement’s missionary activity in Ukraine and Argentina, as well as the recent definitive approval of the Redemptoris Mater College for Evangelization in Asia, located in Macau.

