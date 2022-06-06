Catholic World News

Vatican relaxes vaccine mandate, masking rules

June 06, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See’s Secretary of State, signed an Italian-language decree that permits most unvaccinated visitors and employees to enter the Vatican City State. Members of the Swiss Guard remain subject to more stringent requirements.

