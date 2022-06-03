Catholic World News

Retirements of permanent deacons in US outpace ordinations

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In 2021, “458 new permanent deacons were ordained in the responding arch/dioceses,” according to the US Conference of Catholic Bishops. “At the same time, 512 deacons retired from active ministry and another 393 deacons died.”



The dioceses with the highest number of permanent deacons are Chicago and Los Angeles; the dioceses with the highest per-capita number of permanent deacons are Lexington (KY) and Amarillo (TX).

