EU military bishops in Brussels discuss perspectives for peace

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “The Russian invasion of Ukraine did not only bring war to the country, but it has also questioned the entire security order in Europe and the world,” said Father Manuel Barrios Prieto, General Secretary of COMECE, the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU.



“Since peace goes beyond security, a comprehensive European peace strategy should equally promote integral human development, justice, and care of creation,” he added.

