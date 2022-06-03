Catholic World News

Manitoba residential school survivors hopeful about Pope’s visit, but want a say in apology

June 03, 2022

» Continue to this story on CBC News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will not be visiting Manitoba (map) during his upcoming apostolic journey to Canada.



“The Catholic Church has to accept ownership and responsibility for what happened to First Nations people and their families, the negative experiences that we all had,” said former Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Ken Young.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!