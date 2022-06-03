Catholic World News
New Brazilian cardinal highlights Pope’s concern for Amazon region
June 03, 2022
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM, of Manaus, Brazil, is one of the new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on May 29.
A city of 2.2 million, Manaus is the largest city in Brazil’s North Region (map), which is roughly coextensive with the Amazon River basin. A cousin of Cardinal Paulo Evaristo Arns (1921-2016), Cardinal-designate Steiner is vice president of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon Region.
