New Brazilian cardinal highlights Pope’s concern for Amazon region

June 03, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM, of Manaus, Brazil, is one of the new cardinals announced by Pope Francis on May 29.



A city of 2.2 million, Manaus is the largest city in Brazil’s North Region (map), which is roughly coextensive with the Amazon River basin. A cousin of Cardinal Paulo Evaristo Arns (1921-2016), Cardinal-designate Steiner is vice president of the Ecclesial Conference of the Amazon Region.

