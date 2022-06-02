Catholic World News

Vatican financial trial highlights intrigue and rivalries in the papal court

June 02, 2022

» Continue to this story on RNS

CWN Editor's Note: Fabrizio Tirabassi’s May 31 testimony at the Vatican financial trial “shed light on rivalries in the Roman Curia and the role officials close to Pope Francis played in brokering the costly real estate deal at the heart of the proceeding,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!