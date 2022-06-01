Catholic World News

Vatican official describes frenzy to turn London deal around

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Fabrizio Tirabassi, a former Vatican employee who helped manage the finances of the Secretariat of State, testified for seven hours at the Vatican financial trial on May 31. He has been charged with corruption, extortion, embezzlement, fraud, and abuse of office.

