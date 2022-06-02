Catholic World News

Uvalde priest to lead 12 funerals for school shooting victims over next 2 weeks

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Everyone here knows someone who was killed,” said Father Eduardo Morales of Sacred Heart Church in Uvalde, the site of the Robb Elementary School shooting. “I’m burying parishioners, but it’s people I’ve known all my life — and that’s what makes it difficult.”



The church has become a “hub for Uvalde’s grief,” in the words of a New York Times story.

