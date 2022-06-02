Catholic World News

‘Stop the war in North Kivu,’ DR Congo bishops plead ahead of papal visit

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will make a six-day apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan in July. The Kivu conflict in eastern DR Congo began in 2004.

