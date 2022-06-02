Catholic World News

German Catholics discuss Church reforms, war at 102nd Katholikentag

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Katholikentag is a German Catholic gathering first held in 1848. Bishop Gebhard Fürst of Rottenburg-Stuttgart spoke in favor of weapons shipments o Ukraine, and Cardinal Peter Turkson, recently appointed chancellor of the Pontifical Academy of Sciences and the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, called for renewed attention to ecological concerns.

