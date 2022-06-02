Catholic World News

US embassy to Holy See displays gay pride flag

June 02, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Today is the start of #Pride Month,” the United States Embassy to the Holy See tweeted on June 1. “The United States respects and promotes the equality and human dignity of all people including the LGBTQIA+ community. #PrideMonth #AllInclusive #Pride2022”



The Embassy also displayed the gay pride flag in June 2021.

