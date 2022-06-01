Catholic World News

Australian bishops to discuss lay preaching, communal Penance

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In preparation for a meeting of their plenary council, the Australian Catholic bishops are circulating proposals that would include authorizing lay people to preach at Mass and expanding the use of communal Penance services.



Both proposals would break with current Church discipline. Communal penitential services are allowed, but general absolution is permitted only in cases of “grave necessity.”

