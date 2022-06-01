Catholic World News

Leading Russian Orthodox official says appointment of lesbian press secretary is sign of America’s ‘moral degradation’

June 01, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Metropolitan Hilarion, the chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate’s Department for External Church Relations, criticized the appointment of Karine Jean-Pierre, a lesbian, as White House Press Secretary.



“We definitely do not welcome the activities of this community, and I believe that the appointment of representatives of this community to such public posts once again testifies to the moral degradation of society in those countries where this happens,” Metropolitan Hilarion said.

