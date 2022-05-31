Catholic World News

Humanity must renounce all forms of violence, Pope tells Mongolian Buddhists

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: “Jesus and the Buddha were peacemakers and promotors of nonviolence,” Pope Francis said in an address to a Buddhist delegation from Mongolia. “In a world ravaged by conflicts and wars, we, as religious leaders deeply rooted in our respective religious teachings, have a duty to awaken in humanity the firm resolve to renounce violence and to build a culture of peace.”

