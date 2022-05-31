Catholic World News

‘It’s time to go back to Afghanistan,’ head of Catholic mission says

May 31, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Father Giovanni Scalese, a Barnabite missionary priest, was appointed head of the Catholic mission in Afghanistan in 2014.



The mission was located in the Italian embassy in Kabul, the site of the only Catholic chapel in Afghanistan; the embassy relocated to the Arabian nation of Qatar as Kabul fell to the Taliban.

