Catholic World News

Banker testifies he warned Vatican about London fund investor

May 31, 2022

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: As the Vatican financial trial continued, Enrico Crasso (LinkedIn profile), who managed the Vatican Secretariat of State’s investments for 27 years, testified that he “repeatedly voiced concerns about a fund that was investing in a troubled London property, but said the Holy See’s Secretariat of State insisted on pursuing the deal even as it lost money,” according to the AP’s summary of his testimony.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!