Pope lauds B’nai B’rith efforts against extremism

May 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis praised B’nai B’rith International as an organization “tirelessly committed to humanitarian causes,” in a May 30 audience with the group’s leaders.



When we think of many conflicts and dangerous forms of extremism that jeopardize the security of people in our world today, we cannot help but recognize that frequently the greatest risk factor is represented by material, educational and spiritual poverty, which then becomes fertile terrain for fueling hatred, anger, frustration and radicalism.

