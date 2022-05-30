Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Catholic Migration Commission

May 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: In a message to the leaders of the International Catholic Migration Commission, Pope Francis stressed the need to help the “millions of asylum seekers, refugees and displaced persons in other parts of the world, who desperately need to be welcomed, protected and loved.”



The Pope thanked the group for helping Catholic dioceses to welcome migrants, and advocating for a greater acceptance of migrants in civil society.

