Southern Baptist leaders release secret accused abuser list

May 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: An independent investigation, authorized by the leadership of the Southern Baptist Convention (the United States’ largest Protestant denomination), resulted in a 300-page report showing that leaders of the group repeatedly ignored complaints of sexual abuse, and “even vilified” those making accusations against clerics.



The Convention’s executive committee has now released a list of “alleged and convicted sexual abusers, compiled over several years unbeknownst to the Southern Baptist Convention Executive Committee board.”

