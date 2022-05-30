Catholic World News

July papal trip to Africa to go ahead despite health issues

May 30, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican press office has announced the program of the Pope’s six-day apostolic journey to the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan.



In South Sudan, Pope Francis will be joined by the Anglican Archbishop of Canterbury and by the Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

