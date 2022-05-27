Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke: Pope should remove dissenting German bishops

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke has said that Pope Francis should challenge the German bishops who have called for radical changes in Church teaching, and “ask them to renounce the heresies.”



The Roman Pontiff is the guarantor of unity in the universal Church, Cardinal Burke observed. “It is up to him to correct these bishops.” He argued that “if they do do not renounce their errors and correct themselves, then he would have to remove them from office.”

