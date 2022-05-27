Catholic World News

Virginia bishop will observe ban on Communion for Pelosi

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Michael Burbidge has announced that his Arlington diocese will respect the decision of San Francisco’s Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone that Speaker Nancy Pelosi should not receive Communion.



Bishop Burbidge, whose diocese abuts Washington, DC, explained that Archbishop Cordileone is the Speaker’s bishop, and his decision “is not limited to just a geographical area.”

