German bishops’ leader defends promotion of accused priest

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the German bishops’ conference has defended his decision to promote a priest who has been accused of sexual harassment.



Bishop Georg Bätzing of Limburg said that he would ask a diocesan board to review the appointment of a priest, whose identity has not been made public, as dean of a diocesan region. The priest has been the subject of several complaints, but denies misconduct.



Bishop Bätzing, as head of the German episcopal conference, has enthusiastically supported the Synodal Path, saying that the Church must undergo radical change because of the sex-abuse scandal.

