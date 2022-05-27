Catholic World News

Vatican trial offers glimpses into Sostituto’s range of work

May 27, 2022

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican’s Secretariat of State has three sections: the Section for General Affairs, the Section for Relations with States, and the Section for Diplomatic Staff. As head of the first section, the Sostituto, or Substitute for the Secretariat of State, coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia.

